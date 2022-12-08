UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 10,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00.

PATH opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $48.68.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $2,871,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 21.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

