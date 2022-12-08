Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $505,501.62 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,826.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00647342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00242034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00058519 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20727154 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $712,257.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.