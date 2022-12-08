Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 3.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 35,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,488,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.