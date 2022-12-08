uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Position Lowered by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,182 shares during the period. uniQure comprises approximately 4.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,745. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

