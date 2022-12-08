Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.17 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00035929 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $70.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00450896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018572 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93613731 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 574 active market(s) with $74,289,938.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

