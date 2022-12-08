United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 228.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.