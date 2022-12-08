United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.17 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

