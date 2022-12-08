United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.8-30.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.17 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 12,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,224. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $345,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

