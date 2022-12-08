United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 3,563 shares.The stock last traded at $150.00 and had previously closed at $151.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $850.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

