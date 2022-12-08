Unizen (ZCX) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $285,475.78 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

