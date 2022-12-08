Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.38

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 28538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Vacasa Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

