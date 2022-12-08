Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 47,650 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

