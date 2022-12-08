Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

