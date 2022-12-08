Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $143.34. 72,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.