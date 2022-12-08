Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 71832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

