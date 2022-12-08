Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 692.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,885. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 885.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $209,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

