Verge (XVG) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $40.51 million and approximately $344,098.53 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,927.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00449156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00866313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00111556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00656743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00258312 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

