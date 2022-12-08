Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

