Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.10 million-$963.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

