Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.98. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $161.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Veritiv by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Veritiv by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
