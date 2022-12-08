VersaBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

VersaBank Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VersaBank stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.22% of VersaBank worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on VersaBank in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

