Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $54,258.60 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $54,258.60 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00447501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00869321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00653694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00257426 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,623,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

