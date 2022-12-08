Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Shares Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. 91,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.95.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
