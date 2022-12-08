VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Up 0.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 457.70 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.47). Approximately 298,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 227,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.46).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 430.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 55.42 and a quick ratio of 55.38. The company has a market cap of £725.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.02.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.68%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

