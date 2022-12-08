VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.41 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.41 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670147 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

