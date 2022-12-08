Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE ZTR opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.