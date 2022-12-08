Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 176,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 402,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Vislink Technologies from $0.88 to $0.63 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 64.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.