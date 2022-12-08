Vow (VOW) One Day Volume Hits $431,936.99

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Vow has a market cap of $121.32 million and $431,936.99 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00504833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.07 or 0.30175333 BTC.

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

