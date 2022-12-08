Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Reaches $110.55 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $110.55 million and $5.76 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
