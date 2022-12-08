VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $426.20 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00007398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,601.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

