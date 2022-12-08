W. P. Carey’s (WPC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

WPC opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

