W. P. Carey’s (WPC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.7 %
WPC opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.