Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $119,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.25. 48,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $399.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.