Wanchain Trading 16% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024737 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

