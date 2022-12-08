Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Down 14.3%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 107,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 56,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Warrior Gold Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Warrior Gold

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

