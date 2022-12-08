WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.81 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $128.81 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,288,599,418 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,288,400,566.7620163 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05605445 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,166,849.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

