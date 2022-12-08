WAX (WAXP) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $128.18 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $926.88 or 0.05497333 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00502563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.85 or 0.30039684 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,288,529,273 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

