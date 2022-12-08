WAXE Price Tops $56.54 on Major Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $56.54 or 0.00335616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $129,205.80 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

