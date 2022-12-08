WAXE Price Tops $56.90 on Top Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $166,553.33 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.90 or 0.00331143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.55 or 0.30371102 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

