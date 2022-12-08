WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.18

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $66.84 million and $4.43 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

