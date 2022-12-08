Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $58.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,828 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

