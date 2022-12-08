Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 104.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

