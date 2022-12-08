WeBuy Trading Down 12.3% This Week (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $535.77 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $12.25 or 0.00072687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

