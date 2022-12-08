WeBuy (WE) Price Reaches $10.48

WeBuy (WE) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $458.45 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $10.48 or 0.00062168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00504833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.07 or 0.30175333 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

