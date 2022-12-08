Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AAMC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

