Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stelco (STLC)

12/6/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$43.25 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$56.00.

11/17/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$45.50.

11/17/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.50 to C$36.00.

11/7/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$53.70 to C$43.25.

10/31/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$41.50.

10/31/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$32.50.

10/13/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

STLC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 152,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,942. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.75. Stelco Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

