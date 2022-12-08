Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.87. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 156,991 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 140,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

