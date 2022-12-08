Wells Fargo & Company Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $123.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

IFF opened at $108.10 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $6,937,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

