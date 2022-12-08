West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.63

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.63 and traded as high as $23.87. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 58,078 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

