West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) CEO Sells $10,515,560.00 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $235.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.05.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 144.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.