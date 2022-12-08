WhiteBIT Token Price Hits $4.77 on Top Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $294.89 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00027707 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00508826 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.78 or 0.30414046 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

